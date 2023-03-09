Pearl River Capital LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,480,591. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE VEEV opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

