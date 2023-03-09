Pearl River Capital LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

