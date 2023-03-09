Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 228.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate Profile

NYSE CLVT opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.