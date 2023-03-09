Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.