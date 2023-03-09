Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $552,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in United Airlines by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in United Airlines by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

