Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $618,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $142.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

