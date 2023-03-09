Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

