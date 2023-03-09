Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

