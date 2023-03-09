Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,868 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $178.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.90 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

