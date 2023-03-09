Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 4,092 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Leidos by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Leidos by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

