Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 80,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,477,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,745 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 137,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 92,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

About Expeditors International of Washington

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.87 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

