Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

