Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AME stock opened at $140.77 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

