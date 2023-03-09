Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.