Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 13,682 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

