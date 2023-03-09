Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 13,682 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Plug Power Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.