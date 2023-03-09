Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

