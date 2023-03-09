Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,796,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,217,000 after buying an additional 182,342 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,870,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

