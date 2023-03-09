Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $700.54 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $711.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.82.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.