Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 480,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,013,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473,422 shares during the period.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

