PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,959 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PENN Entertainment worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.