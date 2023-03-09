PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.47. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

