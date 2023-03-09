PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PEP opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.47. The company has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.
