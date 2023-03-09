Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 27.1% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

