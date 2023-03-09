Piper Sandler Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.
NYSE CTRA opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.
Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.
