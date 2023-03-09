Piper Sandler Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $207.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.