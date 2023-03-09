Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth $109,000.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WESTW opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

