Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Resources Price Performance

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

