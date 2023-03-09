Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after acquiring an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 484,943 shares of company stock worth $59,833,858 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

