Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 51,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $50.07 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

