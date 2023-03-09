Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

