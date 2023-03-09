Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

