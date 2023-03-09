Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 235,694 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 94,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $267,718.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 973,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,373.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

