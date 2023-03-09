Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.2 %

Nutrien stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

