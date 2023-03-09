Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $870,000 Investment in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.37% of Clean Earth Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,958,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLIN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

