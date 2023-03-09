Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

