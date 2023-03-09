Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 121,200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

