Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 262,700 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

