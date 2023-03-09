Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 204.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 377.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2,579.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.77. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.