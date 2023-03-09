Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 110,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRBM. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,849,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parabellum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRBM opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Parabellum Acquisition Company Profile

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

