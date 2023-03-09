Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,885,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

NYSE SAND opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

