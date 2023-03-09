Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

