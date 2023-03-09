Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of TH International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TH International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCH opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TH International Limited has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

