Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $809,000 Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVITA Medical Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.32. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.