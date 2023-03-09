Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,797 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,809 shares of company stock worth $575,966 and sold 21,654 shares worth $1,850,009. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

