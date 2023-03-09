Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,168 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CS Disco by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

CS Disco Stock Performance

CS Disco Company Profile

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

