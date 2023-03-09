Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 132 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.56. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.