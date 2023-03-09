PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,496,400.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $2,496,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,305,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,818,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in PTC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.