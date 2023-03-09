Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 12,736 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

