Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 136,111 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $373,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,714 shares of company stock worth $12,145,604 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.