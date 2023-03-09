Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

