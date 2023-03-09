Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cytokinetics worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,929. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

